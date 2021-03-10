Werewolf 146: Hades – Day 5

Dusa is busy dusting a corner of the chamber when one of her work colleagues approaches her from behind. She can hardly stammer out a greeting when a whip is cracked, and the gorgon is silenced forever.

Dusa (Bones) is dead (again). She was a Tortured Soul (Vanilla Town).

Elsewhere, a confrontation takes place between Thanatos and another of the Fury Sisters.

“What do you want, Than?”

“You lied to them, Meg. It’s all you’ve done.”

“All I’ve been doing is my job. One of us has to.”

“On this, I think we are in agreement.”

And then Lord Hades’ favorite employee cut down his second favorite.

April is dead (again). He was Megaera (Wolf Spy).

The remaining seven explore the Hermes chamber, finding at the end two doors: one with a shield sigil, and the other a bottle of nectar.

Roles 3 Tortured Souls – Vanilla Town Athena – Investigator. Scans one player per night and gets result of “Wolf” or “Not Wolf”. The Fury Sisters (plus Hypnos!) – Wolves Alecto – Nothing special, but don’t tell her that. Carries out the wolf kill now that Tisiphone is dead. Hypnos – Can put a player to sleep each night, cancelling out their night action. Death Incarnate, Thanatos – Serial Killer Kills one player per night. Wins when it comes down to them or one other player. [collapse]

Rules Ties are handled by RNG between tied players. Town wins when all scum are eliminated. Wolves win when the SK is dead and wolves equal the remaining number of Townies. SK wins when it comes down to them and one other person. Please try to make at least three posts per day. Failure to do so may result in players being replaced or mod-killed. Quoting directly from a QT is forbidden. Please ask the mod any questions you may have concerning this. RP is encouraged but optional. Be respectful, and attack arguments, not people. The mod is making this up as he goes along. Be kind. [collapse]

Chamber Rules The Athena chamber will allow players to vote for one player to be immune from night kills on Night 6. The Nectar chamber will distribute bottles of nectar to the remaining players to let them interact with NPCs. This may not yield any gameplay bonsuses, but they will be able to pet Cerberus. [collapse]

Vanilla Town Message Welcome to Hades! Whatever sins you may have committed in the life before (pride, gluttony, tax evasion), you’re here now, plotting your escape. You have no power other than your vote, but keep an eye out for any rewards you may earn as you traverse the chambers. [collapse]

Twilight will be at 8 PM CST on Thursday, March 11th.

Today could be KOBKI if the day and night kills line up poorly. Beware, Town.

