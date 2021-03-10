30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 10: Your Favorite Specialty Ice Cream

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

Today, we’re getting down to the pint of things by talking about specialty ice creams. These have been around for a long time when you get the diverse flavors and higher prices of things like Ben & Jerry’s and Haagen Dazs and more. We want to know what you’re favorite brand is and your favorite flavor that will get you to spend not only the higher prices of a grocery store, but even at a convenience store just to get that taste when you need it.

I’m still a man of the classics and the Haagen Dazs pint of chocolate ice cream with chocolate chips hits that sweet spot that puts me in the best of moods.

Bonus question: What’s the brand that’s overpriced for how it tastes?

