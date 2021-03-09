Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Lil Nas X (he/him)

In the news: Kyrsten Sinema Proves LGBTQ+ Representation Isn’t Everything

LGBTQ+ Reverend to Run Against Far-Right Rep. Madison Cawthorn

More Anti-Trans Bills Have Been Introduced in 2021 Than Any Year in History

The project of the day is Anodyne 2, a video game available on all current major platforms. Written mostly by Marina Kittaka, Undertale and Nier Automata fans will find something to like in this one with its odd storytelling style.

Optional Topic: If you could start a casual LGBT+ club, what would be the focus?

