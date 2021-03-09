Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Mar. 9

Introducing today’s contestants:

Zach, a financial advisor, flew 3,000 miles for a blind date that worked out well;

Lindsey, an attorney, has a lot of lightly-used board games; and

Laura, an author-editor, has a knitting tattoo. Laura is a two-day champ with winnings of $42,601.

After missing DD2, Lindsey got most of what he lost back on DD3, but not quite enough to catch Zach, who led into FJ with $13,800 vs. $11,400 for Lindsey and $7,600 for Laura.

DD1 – $1,000 – SPORTS & GAMES IN SHAKESPEARE – Referred to in “Love’s Labour’s Lost”, Novum Quinque is a dice game where the goal is to roll these 2 numbers (Zack won $1,200 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,200 – 16-LETTER WORDS – In a 1923 poem Robert Frost described himself as this, now meaning one who advocates for the protection of the natural world (Lindsey lost $3,800 from his score of $7,800 vs. $13,800 for Zack.)

DD3 – $800 – YOU LOSE! – In 2014 he came in second in his North Carolina congressional race; earlier, he came in second on American Idol (Lindsey won $3,000 from his total of $6,000 vs. $13,800 for Zach.)

FJ – SCIENCE FICTION – In a 1952 sci-fi story, a time traveler returning to the present finds a dead one of these insects on his shoe

Zach and Lindsey were correct on FJ, with Zach adding $9,001 to win with $22,801.

Wagering strategy: When Lindsey found DD3 there were just four other clues remaining and he had a bit less than half of Zach’s total. If he had missed with his $3,000 wager, he would have been in very bad shape, so at that point the best play would have been to go all-in. If Lindsey had bet everything, he likely would have had the lead going into FJ and won the game.

Triple Stumper of the day: For some reason, Katie seemed surprised that no one could identify a photo of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are 9 and 5? DD2 – What is environmentalist? DD3 – Who is Aiken? FJ – What is a butterfly?

