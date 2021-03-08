Werewolf 146: Hades – Day 3

Leopold Bloom is navigating the Ares chamber, waiting for the new day to begin and the hunt for the Fury Sisters to continue. I, the narrator, could say he was doing something witty, something characteristic of his behavior in the novel, perhaps by imitating Joyce’s stream-of-consciousness style. But just as the players choose their hells, so will the narrator refuse to pick up the novel he abandoned midway in college. No I won’t no I won’t no.

Alecto comes by and stabs him in the heel. His lover weeps, and dies in his armor.

Leopold Bloom (Grump) is dead (again). She was Achilles (the Lover). Her partner, Nate the Lesser was Patroclus and has died as well.

The milquetoast vampire known as Colin Robinson is napping in a corner. One slash of a scythe ensures he never awakens.

Colin Robinson (Owen) is dead (again). He was a Tortured Soul (Vanilla Town).

The party, ever smaller, makes its way to the end of the chamber to find two doors: one emblazoned with a hammer, the other, a snowflake.

See the marked section to learn the rules for the Daedalus Chamber and the Demeter Chamber. Remember also that the two players who receive the most votes today will be day killed.

Players moonstermash Goat VANILLA TOWN Sister Jude Wasp hohodor Nate PATROCLUS (LOVER) Grumproro ACHILLES (LOVER) Ralph VANILLA TOWN Louie VANILLA TOWN Flubba Indy malthusc Lamb Dance Hayes Bones Sheleeta April Jake Gramps TISIPHONE (WOLF) Owen VANILLA TOWN Backups: Lindsay Narrow Lutair [collapse]

Roles 7 Tortured Souls – Vanilla Town Athena – Investigator. Scans one player per night and gets result of “Wolf” or “Not Wolf”. Sisyphus – Jailer. Chooses one player to aide them in rolling the boulder at night. That player can neither be killed nor use their night action. The Fury Sisters (plus Hypnos!) – Wolves Megaera – She has a job to do, and by Zeus she’ll do it. But is she really that bad deep down? Signs point to no. She will scan as “Not Wolf” if investigated by the cop. Alecto – Nothing special, but don’t tell her that. Carries out the wolf kill now that Tisiphone is dead. Hypnos – Can put a player to sleep each night, cancelling out their night action. Death Incarnate, Thanatos – Serial Killer Kills one player per night. Wins when it comes down to them or one other player. [collapse]

Rules Ties are handled by RNG between tied players. Town wins when all scum are eliminated. Wolves win when the SK is dead and wolves equal the remaining number of Townies. SK wins when it comes down to them and one other person. Please try to make at least three posts per day. Failure to do so may result in players being replaced or mod-killed. Quoting directly from a QT is forbidden. Please ask the mod any questions you may have concerning this. RP is encouraged but optional. Be respectful, and attack arguments, not people. The mod is making this up as he goes along. Be kind. [collapse]

Chamber Rules The Daedalus chamber will allow players to vote in order to upgrade one of their town roles. In return, one of the wolf roles will be upgraded as well. The nature of these upgrades will only be clarified tomorrow if you go into this chamber. The narrator will clarify though: the wolves will NOT get a recruitment. If players enter the Demeter chamber, one randomly selected player will be given a role block for the night. Blocking Alecto nullifies the wolf kill. But if Alecto dies today, the wolf kill becomes a collective kill and cannot be blocked that way. [collapse]

Vanilla Town Message Welcome to Hades! Whatever sins you may have committed in the life before (pride, gluttony, tax evasion), you’re here now, plotting your escape. You have no power other than your vote, but keep an eye out for any rewards you may earn as you traverse the chambers. [collapse]

Twilight will be at 8 PM CST on Tuesday, March 9th.

