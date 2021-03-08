Music

Albums By The Year: 1973

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

Prog! This is the year of prog, no question. Just look at all this prog, damn. No Joni Mitchell album this year though, so i’m not going to have much to say about it. Post your 1973s, please

1973

Pink Floyd – The Dark Side Of The Moon

King Crimson – Larks’ Tongues In Aspic

Stevie Wonder – Innervisions

James Brown – The Payback

Genesis – Selling England By The Pound

Toots & The Maytals – Funky Kingston

Iggy And The Stooges – Raw Power

Sly & The Family Stone – Fresh

Led Zeppelin – Houses Of The Holy

Yes – Tales From Topographic Oceans

Emerson, Lake And Palmer – Brain Salad Surgery

The Who – Quadrophrenia

Black Sabbath – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

Bob Marley And The Wailers – Catch A Fire

Marvin Gaye – Let’s Get It On

Paul McCartney – Band On The Run

Al Green – Call Me

Judee Sill – Heart Food

Roxy Music – Stranded

[collapse]