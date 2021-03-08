Albums By The Year: 1973

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
Prog! This is the year of prog, no question. Just look at all this prog, damn. No Joni Mitchell album this year though, so i’m not going to have much to say about it. Post your 1973s, please
Pink Floyd – The Dark Side Of The Moon
King Crimson – Larks’ Tongues In Aspic
Stevie Wonder – Innervisions
James Brown – The Payback
Genesis – Selling England By The Pound
Toots & The Maytals – Funky Kingston
Iggy And The Stooges – Raw Power
Sly & The Family Stone – Fresh
Led Zeppelin – Houses Of The Holy
Yes – Tales From Topographic Oceans
Emerson, Lake And Palmer – Brain Salad Surgery
The Who – Quadrophrenia
Black Sabbath – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
Bob Marley And The Wailers – Catch A Fire
Marvin Gaye – Let’s Get It On
Paul McCartney – Band On The Run
Al Green – Call Me
Judee Sill – Heart Food
Roxy Music – Stranded