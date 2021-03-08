Albums By The Year: 1973

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

Prog! This is the year of prog, no question. Just look at all this prog, damn. No Joni Mitchell album this year though, so i’m not going to have much to say about it. Post your 1973s, please

1973 Pink Floyd – The Dark Side Of The Moon King Crimson – Larks’ Tongues In Aspic Stevie Wonder – Innervisions James Brown – The Payback Genesis – Selling England By The Pound Toots & The Maytals – Funky Kingston Iggy And The Stooges – Raw Power Sly & The Family Stone – Fresh Led Zeppelin – Houses Of The Holy Yes – Tales From Topographic Oceans Emerson, Lake And Palmer – Brain Salad Surgery The Who – Quadrophrenia Black Sabbath – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath Bob Marley And The Wailers – Catch A Fire Marvin Gaye – Let’s Get It On Paul McCartney – Band On The Run Al Green – Call Me Judee Sill – Heart Food Roxy Music – Stranded [collapse]

