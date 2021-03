Yep, we still haven’t stopped! InnDEEEEEEEEEEED and I (ThoughtsThoughtsThoughts) read My Enemy, My Ally and The Romulan Way (the former by Diane Duane, the latter by Duane and Peter Morwood) and put all our thoughts into a podcast. Let’s talk Romulan culture, whether Vulcans are really a matriarchy, and Steve Perry’s departure from Journey.

A Trek Through the Pages is also available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and a whole bunch of other sites I haven’t even heard of.

