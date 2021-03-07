30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 7: Your Brown Bag Lunch

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

There’s something magical about the brown bag lunch depending on your upbringing and how creative your parents might have been in messing with you. The brown bag is still a staple for a lot of kids in school, though things are certainly easier than they used to be when it comes to getting lunches at school with a good range of options, but I’ll always have a love for the brown bag. Today, we want to know what your brown bag experience was like and what your favorite meal was?

Bonus question: What do you wish was included in your brown bag when you were a kid?

It’s weird and I’ve had a hard time replicating it but I absolutely loved a simple ham and cheese sandwich on white bread that would be in my locker for hours. hot, melting slightly, warm when I actually got to eat it. The warmth of it was just magical as a kid. Combine that with some potato sticks if I was lucky for a snack and maybe a pudding cup or some green grapes if in season? Oh yes!

