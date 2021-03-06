Werewolf 146: Hades – Day 2

The Robot Devil is pleased with himself. He stalks the player named Louie to a corner of the spacious Artemis chamber and when no one is looking, dispatches him with a quickness. He is confused at what he finds.

“Hey, you’re not…”

Louie is dead (again). He was a Tortured Soul (Vanilla Town).

The Robot Devil’s luck runs from bad to worse as a lurkng figure with a scythe descends upon him. He never had time to see his assailant’s face.

The Robot Devil (Gramps) is dead (again). He was Tisiphone, the Wolf Strongman. Alecto will now carry out the wolf kills.

The damned wait up and note the absences among their ranks. Pressing onward, they come to another pair of doors: one with a lightning bolt insignia, and another a red sword crest.

Vote below to enter either Zeus’ Chamber, which will confer a vig kill to a random player (see the details in the spoiler section below) or Ares’ Chamber, in which the top two vote-getters tomorrow will be day killed.

Players moonstermash Goat Sister Jude Wasp hohodor Nate Grumproro Ralph VANILLA TOWN Louie VANILLA TOWN Flubba Indy malthusc Lamb Dance Hayes Bones Sheleeta April Jake Gramps TISIPHONE (WOLF) Owen Backups: Lindsay Narrow Lutair [collapse]

Roles 9 Tortured Souls – Vanilla Town Athena – Investigator. Scans one player per night and gets result of “Wolf” or “Not Wolf”. Sisyphus – Jailer. Chooses one player to aide them in rolling the boulder at night. That player can neither be killed nor use their night action. Achilles and Patroclus – Lovers. Share a private QT. If one dies, so does the other. The Fury Sisters (plus Hypnos!) – Wolves Megaera – She has a job to do, and by Zeus she’ll do it. But is she really that bad deep down? Signs point to no. She will scan as “Not Wolf” if investigated by the cop. Alecto – Nothing special, but don’t tell her that. Carries out the wolf kill now that Tisiphone is dead. Hypnos – Can put a player to sleep each night, cancelling out their night action. Death Incarnate, Thanatos – Serial Killer Kills one player per night. Wins when it comes down to them or one other player. [collapse]

Rules Ties are handled by RNG between tied players. Town wins when all scum are eliminated. Wolves win when the SK is dead and wolves equal the remaining number of Townies. SK wins when it comes down to them and one other person. Please try to make at least three posts per day. Failure to do so may result in players being replaced or mod-killed. Quoting directly from a QT is forbidden. Please ask the mod any questions you may have concerning this. RP is encouraged but optional. Be respectful, and attack arguments, not people. The mod is making this up as he goes along. Be kind. [collapse]

Zeus Chamber Rules Anyone who ends up voting for the Zeus chamber today will be entered in the Death Pool. Should the Zeus chamber receive the most votes, one of the members of the Death Pool will receive a vigilante kill tonight. They may only use it on another member of the Death Pool. They may of course choose not to use it, and they are still subject to jailing and role blocking. You may remember a similar thing from Goat’s Milliways game. That is because I thought it was cool and stole it. Sorry Goat! It was a sweet concept and yielded interesting results. [collapse]

Vanilla Town Message Welcome to Hades! Whatever sins you may have committed in the life before (pride, gluttony, tax evasion), you’re here now, plotting your escape. You have no power other than your vote, but keep an eye out for any rewards you may earn as you traverse the chambers. [collapse]

Twilight will be at 1 PM CST on Monday, March 8th.

