The Weekend Politics Thread Is Aging Gracefully

News. We’ve all heard of it, but what is it? Webster’s dictionary defines it as, “any of various small salamanders that are usually semiaquatic as adults.” That doesn’t sound right to me, but the last time I tried picking a fight with a dictionary, I was hit back with a series of what I assume were not very complimentary words. I’d have looked them up, but you know, I was not on great terms with the dictionary just then. This was a really long time ago. I think News Gingrich was still Speaker of the House at the time.

However one chooses to define the news, there sure seems to be a lot of it. Let’s take a moment to look at some of the top stories of the day (or rather yesterday, because the Weekend Politics Thread isn’t as young as it used to be and is often a little behind):

The FBI is still attempting to locate individuals who took part in the January 6th insurrection and recently tweeted a photo of someone seen on the scene. Internet sleuths were quick to notice the individual in the picture resembled a minor television star:

DISCLAIMER: The FBI does not, to my knowledge, truly consider Alf to be a suspect

Elsewhere in the news:

Pope Francis makes a historical visit to Iraq:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/middle_east/pope-francis-iraq-2021/2021/03/05/097e2234-7aab-11eb-8c5e-32e47b42b51b_story.html

People in Myanmar continue to protest, but security forces are cracking down:

https://apnews.com/article/myanmar-brutal-crackdown-on-protests-fa04e942ac4b4abba0e9a29692dbbbc6

I’m writing this early Friday afternoon, so obviously anything could have happened in the hours since then that I’m not aware of at this moment. Fortunately, there’s this comment section thingy below here, where the news will be more up to date. And some of the users discussing it will probably even be smart enough to know the difference between the news and salamanders! Enjoy your weekend, and please be kind to one another!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...