30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 6: Your Favorite Beer

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

Similar to our talk about cocktails the other day, today’s challenge is to figure out your favorite beer and to talk about your experiences with it. What was your first and what has become your favorite? Are you a mainstream consumer or are you particular to a range of small local breweries and do the whole sampling run?

Bonus question: Have you done your own craft brewing?

As with the cocktails, I never had beer but I was the designated driver for a group of friends back in our twenties. We had a great pub at the time that had a 100-beer punch card where you would get things at different levels, including a personalized mug that would hang at the pub whenever you came in for you with your name on it. They rotated in a great variety of beers over time and I loved listening to my friends talking about what went into each of them, the sampling, and the fun of it.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...