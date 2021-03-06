Best Vegetable Tournament: Quarter-Finals – Amazing Eight

So where we are now with the current cream of the crop(s)?

Round 2 Results Match 1: Corn (48) vs. Green Onions (40)

Match 2: Chickpeas (44) vs. Ginger (32)

Match 3: Carrots (46) vs. Spinach (43)

Match 4: Potato (74) vs. Beefsteak Tomato (12)

Match 5: Red Onion (45) vs. Shallots (31)

Match 6: Avocado (44) vs. Pickles (41)

Match 7: Broccoli (51) vs. Brussels Sprouts (30)

Match 8: Garlic (72) vs. Vidalia Onion (10)

Some sweet stats:

Veggie(s!) with lowest votes to proceed to next round: Both Chickpeas (44) and Avocado (!) (44) [against Ginger (32) and Pickles (41) respectively)]

Veggie with most votes to be eliminated: Spinach (43), in a close match against Carrots (46)

Biggest beatdown(s!): Both Potato (74) and Garlic (72) beat Beefsteak Tomato (12) and Vidalia Onion(10) respectively by a whopping 62 votes.

Voting will close 8 March, 4:30 am EST

