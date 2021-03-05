The Night Thread Is So Smooth

Trailer Park Boys is a Canadian mockumentary series that ran for seven seasons from 2001 to 2007 on the Showcase network (it was later revived for Netflix in 2014, and there have since been five additional seasons to date). I’m a huge fan of the original run (though I left the park behind for good after mostly yawning through two seasons of the revival) and have broken into spontaneous laughter remembering any number of moments from the show , but my all-time favorite moment is the opening scene of season 7 episode 1.

In the cold open, the boys (Ricky, Julian and Bubbles) are down on their luck once again and have resorted to stealing meat from the supermarket to then resell elsewhere. Before embarking on this industrious undertaking, they take some hits from the water bong – which, as Bubbles remarks, “is so smooth you don’t realize how high you’re getting”. Ricky and Julian then go inside the supermarket to steal the meat, while Bubbles stays in the car to act as lookout (Ricky and Bubbles use walkie-talkies to communicate during this time).

I’m not going to recount the entire scene (the video is posted above, it’s only 1:50 long, and you ought to watch it as it’s pretty funny) but while Bubbles is waiting in the car he turns on the radio and subsequently hears two commercials; one is for Green Gables convenience store, and the other is for Casino Taxi.

Green Gables is a chain of convenience stores that was based in the Maritime provinces, operating at a time when a store staying open until late in the evening was still a relatively rare thing (though by the late nineties it had been bought out by Sobeys-owned chain Needs Convenience, making this scene slightly anachronistic).

On the other hand, Casino Taxi is still going strong in 2021, rated the #1 taxi service in the Halifax Regional Municipality for many years running; as for that iconic jingle, I was unable to confirm whether or not it is still used in their commercials, but The Avocado’s own Patrick D Ryall pointed out that there is a prominent section on the company’s website devoted to the jingle, so it seems safe to say that it’s not going away any time soon.

The jingles cement my love for this scene, as anyone who grew up in the Maritime provinces in the 1980’s or 1990’s would recognize them instantly (they were ubiquitous on TV and radio during that time) yet recognizing them isn’t a necessary component to enjoying the scene on its own merits. All in all, a nice nod to the show’s homegrown audience.

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...