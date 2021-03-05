That’s How the Weekly Wrestling Thread Beat Shaq

WWE:
-Peacock is getting the whole network pretty much, replays of raw/smackdown still on 30 day delay and NXT coming the day after airing
-NXT is moving to the Tuesday
AEW:
-Big Show/Paul Wright debuted
-Shaq
-Lucha Underground’s Marty the Moth has enrolled in the Nightmare Factory
-Fucking Onita lads, fucking Onita!
-Max Caster wore a Tegan and Sara shirt on the Dark Order diss track, which is very cool
ROH/NJPW/Indies/Other stuff
-Marty Scrull was at NJPW strong tapings even taped segements but it all got removed when it leaked out he was there. People were not amused.
-Jim Crockett Jr passed away
-Antonio Inoki in bad health