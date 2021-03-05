That’s How the Weekly Wrestling Thread Beat Shaq

WWE:

-Peacock is getting the whole network pretty much, replays of raw/smackdown still on 30 day delay and NXT coming the day after airing

-NXT is moving to the Tuesday

AEW:

-Big Show/Paul Wright debuted

-Shaq

-Lucha Underground’s Marty the Moth has enrolled in the Nightmare Factory

-Fucking Onita lads, fucking Onita!

-Max Caster wore a Tegan and Sara shirt on the Dark Order diss track, which is very cool

ROH/NJPW/Indies/Other stuff

-Marty Scrull was at NJPW strong tapings even taped segements but it all got removed when it leaked out he was there. People were not amused.

-Jim Crockett Jr passed away

-Antonio Inoki in bad health

