Friday New Music 3/5

Hello! It’s Friday! There’s new music too! This week’s big name is IAN SWEET, someone I’ve always meant to get into and today seems like the perfect time. I’ve been listening already and it sounds like some real good dream pop. There’s also a new Adult Mom out today that’ll be worth checking out. It probably won’t be my thing, hardcore(?) is a mixed bag for me, but people I follow seem excited for this Thirdface album. Plus a new pop-punk/emo album from Tigers Jaw which is always welcome.

Here’s a full(er) list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not, what’s new, anything! Enjoy!:

— A Day To Remember – You’re Welcome

— Acid Mammoth – Caravan

— Adam Douglas – Better Angels

— Adult Mom – Driver

— Alex Bleeker (of Real Estate) – Heaven on the Faultline

— The Anchoress – The Art of Losing

— Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus (of Squirrel Nut Zippers) – These 13

— Arab Strap – As Days Get Dark

— Ariel Posen – Headway

— Azita – Glen Echo

— Badlands – Djinn

— Baest – Necro Sapiens

— Barbarossa – Love Here Listen

— Barra Brown – LFT:RT

— Bernice – Eau De Bonjourno

— Black Sabbath – Heaven and Hell: Deluxe Edition

— Black Sabbath – Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition

— Blu DeTiger – How Did We Get Here? EP

— Boom Years – Beaming EP

— Bonecraver – Evil

— Brandy Clark – Your Life Is a Record (Deluxe)

— Byla Rose – How Far

— Byrdi – Byrjing

— Byrthing – Visage EP

— Camilo – Mis Manos

— Charles Ellsworth – Honeysuckle Summer

— Charlie Peacock – Trout Creek Ranch

— Chase Atlantic – Beauty In Death

— Chet Baker – Chet (Vinyl Reissue)

— Chet Baker – Chet Baker in New York (Vinyl Reissue)

— Chet Baker – (Chet Baker Sings) It Could Happen to You (Vinyl Reissue)

— Chet Baker – Chet Baker Plays the Best of Lerner and Loewe (Vinyl Reissue)

— Chevelle – NIRATIAS

— Chiasm & John Fryer – Missed the Noise

— Christie – Fish Out Of Water EP

— Daniel Kehoe – Disco Body Buzz

— davOmakesbeats – Inexhaustible EP

— Dayeater – Sweet Earth

— Decent Criminal – DC EP

— Demon Hunter – Songs of Death and Resurrection

— Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats – UNLOCKED 1.5 EP

— Devon Williams – Out of Time EP

— DMA’s – Live At Brixton

— dodie – Build a Problem

— Drake – Scary Hours 2 EP

— Dreamshade – A Pale Blue Dot

— The Drive – Can You Feel It

— Echodrone – Resurgence

— Elizabeth and the Catapult – sincerely, e

— Emét – Cheers & All the Best EP

— EXEK – Biased Advice

— Fences – Failure Sculptures (Deluxe Version)

— Feralman – Chapters 35-43

— Field Works – Cedars

— Frank Leone and Teardrop Estates – Sundrop

— Fruit Bats – The Pet Parade

— Gabrielle – Do It Again

— Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth

— The Ghost of Helags – We Came From The Stars

— Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All The Good Times (Physical Release)

— Glass Beach – alchemist rats beg bashful (remixes)

— Goldie – Inner City Life (2020 Remix) EP

— Graham Wilkinson – Cuts So Deep

— Griffin Brown – il y a

— G.S. Schray – The Changing Account

— Guy Blakeslee (of The Entrance Band) – Double Vision

— Har Mar Superstar – Roseville

— The Harvest Trail – Instinct

— Hasaan Ibn Ali – Metaphysics: The Lost Atlantic Album

— High Desert Queen – Bury The Queen

— The Hyena Kill – A Disconnect

— Ian Daniel Kehoe – Disco Body Buzz

— Ian James – Page Turner

— Ian Sweet – Show Me How You Disappear

— IKOQWE – The Beginning, the Medium, the End and the Infinite

— il y a – il y a

— Iron Man – Hail To The Riff

— Jay Gonzalez (of Drive-By Truckers) – Back to the Hive

— Jaz Elise – The Golden Hour EP

— Jesse Brewster – The Lonely Pines

— Jesswar – Tropixx

— Jessy Rose – Are You Home? EP

— John-Robert – Healthy Baby Boy, Part 1

— John Sharkey III – Shoot Out The Cameras

— Judith Hill – Baby, I’m Hollywood

— Juliet Quick – Glass Years EP

— Kaiti Jones – Tossed

— Kaleigh – Predestined

— King Bong – OGOPOGO

— Kings of Leon – When You See Yourself

— Laurie Berkner – Let’s Go!

— Leandrul – Psychosis of Dreams

— Leon III – Antlers In Velvet

— Lil Durk & Only The Family – Loyal Bros

— Lorna Shore – Immortal – Instrumental

— Magefa – Exenteration

— Mamii – Black Phoenix EP

— Mattia Loris Siboni – Quiet Area suite

— Max Foreman – Underground EP

— Mere Women – Romantic Notions

— Mother of Mars (The Rapture’s Vito Roccoforte and Gabriel Andruzzi) – I Hear

— Nacho Szulga 5 – Entramados Homeostáticos

— Nightfall – At Night We Prey

— Neil Young – Archives Volume II: 1972-1976 (Physical Release)

— NIXIL – All Knots Untied

— Occult Hand Order – The Chained The Burned The Wounded (vinyl Release)

— Oliver Jean and April March – Palladium EP

— OMB Peezy – Too Deep For Tears

— Osees – Levitation Sessions (Vinyl Release)

— Ottoman Turks – Ottoman Turks II

— Owen Pallett – Island (Vinyl Release)

— Paging Doctor Moon – Lost My Bodyb

— Painted Shrines (feat. members of Woods and Skygreen Leopards) – Heaven and Holy

— Paper Anthem – Sign Language

— Pat Metheny – Road To The Sun

— Petrolio – Club Atletico EP

— Quintin Copper & Nas Mellow – Paradise

— Soul Station (KISS’s Paul Stanley) – Now and Then

— POSTDATA – Twin Flames

— Prism B!tch – Perla

— Quiet Takes – San Fidel EP

— Rachika Nayar – Our Hands Against The Dusk

— Rare Americans – Rare Americans 2

— The Record Summer – Lay It Bare

— Regional Justice Center – Crime and Punishment

— rickoLus – Bones

— RINSE – Wherever I Am EP

— Ron Gallo – Peacemeal

— Rutger Hoedemaekers – The Age Of Oddities

— Say Darling – Before & After

— Skinny Knowledge – Don’t Turn Out The Lights

— SOM (feat. members of Constants, Junius, and Caspian) – Awake EP

— Spam Javelin – The Three Chords of The Apocalypse

— The Spill Canvas – Conduit

— Spirit Award – Lunatic House

— Steve Almaas – Everywhere You’ve Been

— The Sueves – Tears of Joy

— SULLEN – Nodus Tollens – Act 1: Oblivion

— Terror – Trapped In A World

— Thirdface – Do It With A Smile

— Thomas Blondet & Steven Rubin – Sea Songs EP

— Tigers Jaw – I Won’t Care How You Remember Me

— Todd Rundgren – A Wizard, A True Star… Live (Vinyl Reissue)

— toe – DOKU-EN-KAI

— Tokyo Police Club – Champ (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Tory Lanez – Playboy

— Various Artists – Coming 2 America (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Various Artists – Intermission Reflections on a Year of Upheaval

— Various Artists – Greg Belson’s Divine Funk

— Various Artists – Rhythms of Zamuda: Music Inspired by Coming 2 America

— Various Artists – Post Office 5

— Visionist – A Call To Arms

— William The Conqueror – Maverick Thinker

— Witherfall – Curse of Autumn

— Wolf Club – Just Drive

— Wolfheart – Skull Soldiers EP

— Wolf King – The Path Of Wrath

— The Wood Brothers – The Muse (Vinyl Reissue)

— Yungmorpheus – Thumbing Thru Foliage

— Zara Larsson – Poster Girl

