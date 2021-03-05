Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 40

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 38 Results:

55.00% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia EXEC_RIG=VEDA/.
45.00% Suikoden Tactics Rune of Punishment ~ Meeting the Cursed Rune
45.00% Persona 3 Pawlonia Mall
45.00% Persona 3 Living with Determination
45.00% Sigma Harmonics Rippling Dream
40.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd The Crimson Stigma
40.00% Etrian Odyssey The Thousand Year Old Blue Woodlands
40.00% Mega Man Battle Network 6 Future (Credits Theme)
40.00% Ys Origin Genesis ~ Beyond the Beginning (Bonus)
35.00% Shadow the Hedgehog The Ark
35.00% Super Mario Galaxy Bowser’s Galaxy Reactor
35.00% The World Ends With You Noisy Noise
30.00% Lost Via Domus Main Theme
30.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd To Meet Again Someday
30.00% Sigma Harmonics Expression “Dance of the Great Snake”
30.00% WarioWare Touched Ashley’s Song
25.00% Trails in the Sky SC The Enforcers
20.00% Kingdom Hearts II Monochrome Dreams
20.00% Phantom Dust February 29th, 2XX1 (Strange City Medley)
20.00% Vantage Masters Portable Visual (Event)
20.00% Viva Piñata Night 3
15.00% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Suspense
15.00% Assassin’s Creed Masyaf
15.00% Dynasty Warriors: Gundam Calling to the Wind

Ar tonelico continues its very impressive run, netting another group victory and playoff berth.

Spoiler

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 40 will be active until Sunday March 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 39 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 41 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 40 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 40 is open until Sunday March 7th at 10:00PM Pacific