Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 39

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 37 Results:

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 36.00% Persona 3 Iwotodai Station 36.00% No More Heroes Beam Katana Chronicles 36.00% Kingdom Hearts II Sora 36.00% BioShock The Ocean On His Shoulders 36.00% Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Encounter 36.00% Sonic Rush Wrapped in Black 36.00% Tomb Raider: Legend Bolivia 4a 36.00% No More Heroes NO MORE NO MORE HEROES 36.00% DJMax Trilogy Ray of Illuminati (ESTi/Jinbae Park) 36.00% Sonic Unleashed Vs. Titan & Big Mother 33.33% Sonic Riders: Zero Gravity Un-gravitify 33.33% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Taverns 33.33% Final Fantasy XII The Stilshrine of Miriam 33.33% Super Mario Galaxy Ghostly Galaxy 33.33% Aion Sad World 29.17% Portal Radio Song 29.17% The World Ends With You It’s So Wonderful 29.17% Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts Nutty Acres (Jiggy Challenge) 25.00% Shadow the Hedgehog Never Turn Back 20.83% No More Heroes We Are Finally Cowboys 20.83% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Cradle Where Feelings Rest 20.83% Trails in the Sky SC Fight with Assailant 16.67% Super Mario Galaxy Toy Time Galaxy 12.50% Shadow the Hedgehog Almost Dead Current Bubble: 36.00%

Projected Final Bubble: 42.31% It’s official; this tournament has no more no more no more heroes. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 39 will be active until Friday March 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 38 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 40 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 39 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 39 is open until Friday March 5th at 10:00PM Pacific

