Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 39

Group 37 Results:

58.33% Sigma Harmonics Hope Given- “Dance of the Dog’s Howl”
58.33% Shadow of the Colossus The Sunlit Earth
54.17% Persona 3 Want to be Close
41.67% Castlevania: Curse of Darkness Followers of Darkness- The First
41.67% Advance Wars: Days of Ruin We Will Prevail – Will
41.67% New Super Mario Bros. Overworld Theme
41.67% Final Fantasy XII To the Place of Gods
37.50% Raiden IV Flap Toward the Hope [STAGE 3]
37.50% Silent Hill: Homecoming One More Soul to the Call
37.50% LocoRoco LocoRoco’s Song (Yellow Version)
33.33% Sonic Riders: Zero Gravity Un-gravitify
33.33% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Taverns
33.33% Final Fantasy XII The Stilshrine of Miriam
33.33% Super Mario Galaxy Ghostly Galaxy
33.33% Aion Sad World
29.17% Portal Radio Song
29.17% The World Ends With You It’s So Wonderful
29.17% Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts Nutty Acres (Jiggy Challenge)
25.00% Shadow the Hedgehog Never Turn Back
20.83% No More Heroes We Are Finally Cowboys
20.83% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Cradle Where Feelings Rest
20.83% Trails in the Sky SC Fight with Assailant
16.67% Super Mario Galaxy Toy Time Galaxy
12.50% Shadow the Hedgehog Almost Dead

Only 3 songs above our projected bubble, but 4 more just slightly below. Fans of the Nintendo DS and/or Final Fantasy are in for a nail-biter.

Newly Eliminated 1

29.17% Portal Radio Song
29.17% The World Ends With You It's So Wonderful
29.17% Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts Nutty Acres (Jiggy Challenge)
25.00% Shadow the Hedgehog Never Turn Back
20.83% No More Heroes We Are Finally Cowboys
20.83% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Cradle Where Feelings Rest
20.83% Trails in the Sky SC Fight with Assailant
16.67% Super Mario Galaxy Toy Time Galaxy
12.50% Shadow the Hedgehog Almost Dead

Current Bubble: 36.00%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%

It’s official; this tournament has no more no more no more heroes.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 39 will be active until Friday March 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 38 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 40 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 39 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

(51-57)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 39 is open until Friday March 5th at 10:00PM Pacific