Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 39

Group 37 Results:
|58.33%
|Sigma Harmonics
|Hope Given- “Dance of the Dog’s Howl”
|58.33%
|Shadow of the Colossus
|The Sunlit Earth
|54.17%
|Persona 3
|Want to be Close
|41.67%
|Castlevania: Curse of Darkness
|Followers of Darkness- The First
|41.67%
|Advance Wars: Days of Ruin
|We Will Prevail – Will
|41.67%
|New Super Mario Bros.
|Overworld Theme
|41.67%
|Final Fantasy XII
|To the Place of Gods
|37.50%
|Raiden IV
|Flap Toward the Hope [STAGE 3]
|37.50%
|Silent Hill: Homecoming
|One More Soul to the Call
|37.50%
|LocoRoco
|LocoRoco’s Song (Yellow Version)
|33.33%
|Sonic Riders: Zero Gravity
|Un-gravitify
|33.33%
|World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
|Taverns
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy XII
|The Stilshrine of Miriam
|33.33%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Ghostly Galaxy
|33.33%
|Aion
|Sad World
|29.17%
|Portal
|Radio Song
|29.17%
|The World Ends With You
|It’s So Wonderful
|29.17%
|Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
|Nutty Acres (Jiggy Challenge)
|25.00%
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|Never Turn Back
|20.83%
|No More Heroes
|We Are Finally Cowboys
|20.83%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Cradle Where Feelings Rest
|20.83%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Fight with Assailant
|16.67%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Toy Time Galaxy
|12.50%
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|Almost Dead
Only 3 songs above our projected bubble, but 4 more just slightly below. Fans of the Nintendo DS and/or Final Fantasy are in for a nail-biter.
Current Bubble: 36.00%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%
It’s official; this tournament has no more no more no more heroes.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 39 will be active until Friday March 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 38 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 40 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 39 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 39 is open until Friday March 5th at 10:00PM Pacific