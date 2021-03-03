Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 38

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 36 Results:

Spoiler 70.83% Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice Poem of a Vagabond 62.50% Phoenix Wright: Justice for All Tell the Truth (2002) 54.17% Mirror’s Edge Still Alive [Junkie XL Mix] 45.83% Patapon Theme of Gyorocchi 45.83% Etrian Odyssey Initial Strike 41.67% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Kakariko Village 41.67% Ys: The Oath in Felghana Illburns Ruins 37.50% Odama Odama Credits Song 37.50% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Twilight Realm 33.33% Psychonauts Hagatha’s Home 33.33% Trails in the Sky SC Fateful Confrontation 33.33% The Lord of the Rings Online Bree-land Serenade 29.17% Dear Esther Always 29.17% Ys Origin Confrontation 29.17% Afrika Afrika Savanna 29.17% Trails in the Sky the 3rd The Mystery of the Sky is Kiseki de Pon! 25.00% Sonic Rush A New Day 25.00% DJMax Trilogy Elastic Star (Forte Escape/Chul-Hee Lee) 25.00% Sonic Rush Bomber Barbara 25.00% Under Defeat Storm of Fine Weather [STAGE 4] 20.83% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Genuine Devil 20.83% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria How Wicked Ruler 20.83% skate. (can i get) a piece of peace 16.67% The Lord of the Rings Online Celondim All 3 “Still Alive”s in our tournament appear safe to advance to the playoffs. Which shall reign supreme? A thrilling battle awaits! [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 36.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Ice Climber 36.00% DJMax Trilogy Chains of Gravity (Tsukasa Yatoki) 36.00% Super Paper Mario Fracktail/Wracktail Battle 36.00% Lost Odyssey Epsylon Range 36.00% Mass Effect The Presidium 35.71% Wipeout Pure Onyx (Tim Wright/CoLD SToRAGE) 34.78% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Looking Up at the Sky (Ending Version) 34.78% Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts LOGBOX 720: Access Granted 34.78% Sonic Unleashed Opening 33.33% Psychonauts Hagatha’s Home 33.33% Trails in the Sky SC Fateful Confrontation 33.33% The Lord of the Rings Online Bree-land Serenade 29.17% Dear Esther Always 29.17% Ys Origin Confrontation 29.17% Afrika Afrika Savanna 29.17% Trails in the Sky the 3rd The Mystery of the Sky is Kiseki de Pon! 25.00% Sonic Rush A New Day 25.00% DJMax Trilogy Elastic Star (Forte Escape/Chul-Hee Lee) 25.00% Sonic Rush Bomber Barbara 25.00% Under Defeat Storm of Fine Weather [STAGE 4] 20.83% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Genuine Devil 20.83% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria How Wicked Ruler 20.83% skate. (can i get) a piece of peace 16.67% The Lord of the Rings Online Celondim Current Bubble: 36.00%

Projected Final Bubble: 42.31% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 38 will be active until Thursday March 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 37 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 39 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 38 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 38 is open until Thursday February 4th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...