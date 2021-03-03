Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 38

Group 36 Results:

70.83% Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice Poem of a Vagabond
62.50% Phoenix Wright: Justice for All Tell the Truth (2002)
54.17% Mirror’s Edge Still Alive [Junkie XL Mix]
45.83% Patapon Theme of Gyorocchi
45.83% Etrian Odyssey Initial Strike
41.67% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Kakariko Village
41.67% Ys: The Oath in Felghana Illburns Ruins
37.50% Odama Odama Credits Song
37.50% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Twilight Realm
33.33% Psychonauts Hagatha’s Home
33.33% Trails in the Sky SC Fateful Confrontation
33.33% The Lord of the Rings Online Bree-land Serenade
29.17% Dear Esther Always
29.17% Ys Origin Confrontation
29.17% Afrika Afrika Savanna
29.17% Trails in the Sky the 3rd The Mystery of the Sky is Kiseki de Pon!
25.00% Sonic Rush A New Day
25.00% DJMax Trilogy Elastic Star (Forte Escape/Chul-Hee Lee)
25.00% Sonic Rush Bomber Barbara
25.00% Under Defeat Storm of Fine Weather [STAGE 4]
20.83% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Genuine Devil
20.83% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria How Wicked Ruler
20.83% skate. (can i get) a piece of peace
16.67% The Lord of the Rings Online Celondim

All 3 “Still Alive”s in our tournament appear safe to advance to the playoffs. Which shall reign supreme? A thrilling battle awaits!

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 38 will be active until Thursday March 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 37 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 39 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 38 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 38 is open until Thursday February 4th at 10:00PM Pacific