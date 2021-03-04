Werewolf 146: Hades – Day 1

The tortured souls of Tartarus begin to stir. The House of Hades, home to the rebellious prince Zagreus and his companions, is in uproar as they breach the Erebus Gate and enter the byzantine corridors beyond. What trials will they face? What sadistic choices will they be forced to make as the Fury Sisters pick them off, one by one?

You ignore the voice and press onward to the depths of Tartarus, but sure enough, you come across two doors: one bearing a coin, the other, a bow and arrow. Which one will you enter?

Vote below to enter Charon’s Chamber, which will allow players to vote for an item tomorrow, or Artemis’ Chamber, which will allow one random player to track another player’s actions the following night.

Players moonstermash Goat Sister Jude Wasp hohodor Nate Grumproro Ralph Louie Flubba Indy malthusc Lamb Dance Hayes Bones Sheleeta April Jake Gramps Owen Backups: Jake Lindsay Narrow Lutair [collapse]

Roles 11 Tortured Souls – Vanilla Town Athena – Investigator. Scans one player per night and gets result of “Wolf” or “Not Wolf”. Sisyphus – Jailer. Chooses one player to aide them in rolling the boulder at night. That player can neither be killed nor use their night action. Achilles and Patroclus – Lovers. Share a private QT. If one dies, so does the other. The Fury Sisters (plus Hypnos!) – Wolves Megaera – She has a job to do, and by Zeus she’ll do it. But is she really that bad deep down? Signs point to no. She will scan as “Not Wolf” if investigated by the cop. Tisiphone – Not the most talkative type, but she gets the job done. Carries out the wolf kill, meaning none will happen if she is jailed or blocked. Alecto – Nothing special, but don’t tell her that. A Vanilla wolf. Hypnos – Can put a player to sleep each night, cancelling out their night action. Death Incarnate, Thanatos – Serial Killer Kills one player per night. Wins when it comes down to them or one other player. [collapse]

Rules Ties are handled by RNG between tied players. Town wins when all scum are eliminated. Wolves win when the SK is dead and wolves equal the remaining number of Townies. SK wins when it comes down to them and one other person. Please try to make at least three posts per day. Failure to do so may result in players being replaced or mod-killed. Quoting directly from a QT is forbidden. Please ask the mod any questions you may have concerning this. RP is encouraged but optional. Be respectful, and attack arguments, not people. The mod is making this up as he goes along. Be kind. [collapse]

Vanilla Town Message Welcome to Hades! Whatever sins you may have committed in the life before (pride, gluttony, tax evasion), you’re here now, plotting your escape. You have no power other than your vote, but keep an eye out for any rewards you may earn as you traverse the chambers. [collapse]

Twilight will be at 2 PM CST on Saturday, March 6th.

