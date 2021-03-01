30 Day Food & Drink Challenge Day 1: Your Favorite Food

We’re kicking off our latest 30-day challenge with one that will dip into various areas of fandom over time but will also be a bit less geekish in general with our food and drink challenge.

For our first day challenge, we’re going to line things up in a straightforward way as we want to know what your favorite food in the world is. That doesn’t mean it’s your desert island food because that’s a whole other situation, nor are we talking about desserts here. Is it a particular piece from a particular restaurant? A recipe that only mom or dad makes just right? Something that you make yourself that just hits that perfect sweet spot?

My favorite food is one that I very rarely have but it just does me in the once or twice a year I let myself have it with prime rib. I’ve gone without since the pandemic so I really miss it because this is totally a in the restaurant, freshly cooked and juicy kind of meal for me, especially with some good fries to go along with it. Just thinking about it makes my mouth water.

Bonus question: What’s the meal/food that you’re exhausted over having, especially in this pandemic world?

I love pasta but since it’s so easy and everyone likes it, we have it way too much as a way to feed the household without making multiple meals.

