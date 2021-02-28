Other

Best Vegetable Tournament: Nominations

Here ya go, all you damn hippies going on about EVERY VEGETABLE IS A GOOD VEGETABLE these past two weeks.

Some ground rules though:

  • As with the Worst Vegetable Tournament, I shall be using the United States Department of Agriculture’s guidelines on what constitutes a vegetable. Yes, this means that Eggplant, Tomato and even Avocado count as vegetables for the purpose of this tournament. You got a problem, bring it up with those quacks.
  • Despite my past comments joking about it, I would like to actually emphasise that Pizza and other similar foodstuff will NOT be eligible for this tournament. Neither is ketchup, no matter how much you love Reagan.
  • Celery is banned from the tournament. Okay fiiiiiine I guess I’ll let it go through the first round if it gathers enough votes. But I swear to God if it ends up winning this tournament…

Nominations will end 2 March, 4:30 am EST