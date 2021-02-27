Don’t Let the Night Thread Trouble Your Mind (2/27/21)

Dolly Parton is a great songwriter, and I love “Don’t Let It Trouble Your Mind” for its stealth sassiness:

(Side note: Porter Wagoner is such a patronizing asshole in this clip; it gives me even more respect for what Parton has likely dealt with in her career. Wagoner’s jacket is phenomenal, however.)

I actually first encountered the song via Rhiannon Giddens’ cover of it and only later learned it’s a Dolly Parton song. Giddens’ voice is just amazing, and I love the extra snark she gives to “I’m deeply touched by your concern, but I think I can make it.”

I started writing this thread before I remembered that it falls on my mom’s 70th birthday. It’s perfect. She grew up on a farm in a small Missouri town and went on to study engineering at the University of Missouri Rolla on a Betty Crocker scholarship. Her first husband died at 30, the victim of a drunk driver, leaving her alone in Louisiana with two toddlers. She made it through the next few years through sheer force of will, and she’s still the first person my siblings and I turn to with any question, about decorating, plumbing, math, teaching, and anything in between. She’s amazing. Anyway, this Night Thread is in honor of my mom and all strong women everywhere.



Have a great night, Avocados!

