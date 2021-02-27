TV

Saturday Night Live: Season 36 Episode 14

Tonight Saturday Night Live is hosted by Nick Jonas with musical guest… also Nick Jonas! This will be the debut appearance for both. Jonas has previously appeared as a musical gust three times both as a solo act, and as a member of The Jonas Brothers. This will be his first time hosting.

And tonight’s SNL vintage is from February 16, 2019: Don Cheadle; Gary Clark Jr.

We already discussed this episode on this very site if you’d like to relive February of two years ago. https://the-avocado.org/2019/02/16/saturday-night-live-season-44-episode-13/