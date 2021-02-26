Werewolf 145: On Tour! – Day Four, The Break-up

Roles

THE ROAD CREW (9 TOWN)

THE SPOTLIGHT – Investigates a player each night, only finds Wolves.

THE GEARHEAD – Locks a player in an amp case each night, protecting and blocking their night action. Can’t jail themselves or the same player twice in a row.

THE ROAD MANAGER – Role backup. If the Spotlight (Cop), Gearhead (Jailer), or Groupie (SK) dies, the Road Manager takes over their role. This only happens once, so it’s the first of them to die. This power is unblockable.

NOTE: If the Road Manager takes over for the Spotlight or Gearhead, they will NOT be given any information about the role they took over (e.g., if the RM takes over for the Spotlight, they will not be told the dead cop’s investigation results).

THE PAPARAZZI – Two person vigilante team. Lovers with two optional night shots. If one of them dies, so does the other and any remaining shots are lost. If one of them is jailed or blocked, so is the other.

SESSION MUSICIANS – Vanilla Town.

THE A&R REPS (4 WOLVES)

EL SLEEZ-O – Promises a player fame and fortune if they accept recruitment. Targeted player has the option of refusing to “sell out, man” and turn down the recruitment. Can keep trying, once per night, until they get a successful recruitment.

If they attempt to recruit the Gearhead, Spotlight, Road Manager, or Groupie, they are told the recruitment was turned down.

If they attempt to recruit a Paparazzi, that Paparazzi is allowed to accept and continue their role, though they are still a Lover and will die if their partner dies. El Sleez-o is not told that their recruit is Paparazzi.

DOCTOR FEELGOOD – Overdoses a player with happy juice so they cannot function for the night (role-blocker).

PAYE AND CHEQUE – Carries out the Wolves kills on alternating nights. Can be blocked. The one that doesn’t make the kill that night is undetectable by the Spotlight. If either Paye or Cheque die, they lose their abilities and the wolf kill becomes a normal “group” kill.

WOLF RECRUIT – Vanilla wolf.

THE GROUPIE (1 SERIAL KILLER)

A psychotic groupie spreading STDs backstage. The SK reads as Town to the Spotlight.

