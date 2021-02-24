Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (February 24, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I recently read the first two volumes of the Eternal Edition of Sailor Moon. It’s a beautiful edition, and you can tell that it was made with lots of love and care. The translation notes at the end are always very thorough and, at times, pretty hilarious. This got me wondering, does everyone spend as much time as I do reading translation notes at the end of manga? I’m always really interested in these notes because you can learn a lot of things about Japanese culture and language. The Sailor Moon Eternal Edition notes stand out, but I also remember learning a lot from the notes in Kamisama Kiss. Here are a couple examples from both, if you’re interested.

Translation Notes

Do you read the translation notes? If so, is there a manga that you remember having particularly good or interesting notes?

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

