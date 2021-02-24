Sports Corner Trades Its QB

A lot going on in actual games, some of which have actual fans for better and (probably) for worse. Spring training has started and Fernando Tatis is signed for life. The Nets are starting to come together even without KD. Apparently Toronto has a good hockey team. And we might have March Madness without both Duke and North Carolina. But the most intriguing thing on the horizon is just how many football teams have or are going to change starting QBs. Seems like there will be more new men under center next fall than in ages. And lord knows what happens with Deshaun or Dak. Should be fun. Maybe.

As ever, all sports subjects welcome. Play ball!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...