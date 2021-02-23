X Music Artists Discussion #2

Thanks to everyone last week who chimed in the discussion! Here’s to hoping it can grow into a fruitful series!

Again, the guidelines:

– Just post your thoughts, opinions! If it’s hard to do a two-paragraph summary of their aesthetic then you can probably just get away writing a strength, a weakness and favorite song/album/EP/whatever.

– No need to do it for all the artists, just the ones you’re familiar with, or that you feel comfortable discussing.

– You can also choose to focus on specific eras of selected artists (like how not many people want to talk about David Bowie post-1980)

– Feel free to discuss links between any artists, like say how Kanye West leads to greater appreciation of Taylor Swift.

– 10 musicians only. Because… X (sounds hella cool)

For now, I’ll be in charge of the articles and artists chosen, though going forward I may let other Avocados select future artists (without duplicates of course).:



Elton John

Animal Collective

Nas

Pulp

Dolly Parton

Slayer

Bruno Mars

Connie Francis

James Browm

Rage Against The Machine

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...