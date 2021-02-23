Comic Book Chat – Milestone Comics

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Milestone Comics

Today – Milestone Comics returns in a big way and to celebrate the momentous occasion we will be discussing Dwayne McDuffie‘s world of superheroes.

My only entry point into Milestone Comics is when they crossed over with Superman and the DC Universe in the Worlds Collide miniseries. Right around the time of Final Crisis, the Milestone heroes were briefly featured in the DC Universe as well.

If you have read the original series of Milestone comics, let us know the ones you liked and can recommend.

I would also like to discuss the importance of the Milestone Universe back in the early 1990s and the legacy its had on comic books today.

