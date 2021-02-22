New logo for Housebroken, Fox’s upcoming animated show, revealed today

Fox just revealed the logo for the upcoming animated series Housebroken. Nothing else has been revealed at this time. It looks simple, but good.

Housebroken is an irreverent series that explores human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs.

The Fox network has been on a ramp with animated series lately. Bless the Harts, Duncanville, and The Great North have all gotten a second season, this show is going to premiere soon, and an upcoming show with Dan Harmon is in the works. Plus they have a ton of animated pilots and development projects that might also come to the network soon.

Formerly under the name of Therapy Dog), the half-hour project, originally picked up by the network with a script plus presentation commitment, stars Lisa Kudrow, Clea Duvall, and Nat Faxon hails from writer-producer-actress Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Divorce), who also provides a voice, actress DuVall (Veep, American Horror Story), writer-producers Jennifer Crittenden & Gabrielle Allan (Veep, Divorce) and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment (A Million Little Things, Divorce).

Housebroken will be a co-production between Kapital and Fox Entertainment. It marks Kapital’s first animated series. Fox’s recently acquired animation house Bento Box (Bob’s Burgers) also will co-produce Housebroken and will do the animation.

Created and written by DuVall, Crittenden and Allan, Housebroken is an irreverent comedy that explores human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs. It stars Kudrow, Duvall and Faxon, and features the voices of Horgan, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, Bresha Webb and Greta Lee.

Are you excited for Housebroken? Let me know in the comments!

