Beast Boy Night Thread(2/21/21)

Beast Boy (Garfield Logan) is usually a member of the teams Teen Titans and Doom Patrol. He was created by writer Arnold Drake and artist Bob Brown, he first appeared in The Doom Patrol #99 (November 1965).

Beast Boy is able to take the form of almost any animal.

In the series, Beast Boy (voiced by Greg Cipes) plays the role of the lighthearted jokester of the group. He is energetic, playful and somewhat immature. Beast Boy is also a vegetarian who often praises the benefits of tofu.

Beast Boy has appeared in many cartoon television shows and films. He now appears in his first live adaptation as one of the main cast of the Titans television series played by Ryan Potter.

