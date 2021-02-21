Worst Vegetable Tournament: Quarter-Finals – Atrocious Eight

Which vile weeds have found themselves ejected from Beelzebub’s garden this time?
Round 2 Results
Match 1: Beets (62) vs. Radish (36)
Match 2: Eggplant (56) vs. Zucchini (33)
Match 3: Ghost Pepper (72) vs. Green Bell Pepper (26)
Match 4: Kohlrabi (36) vs. Rapini/Broccoli Rabe (18)
Match 5: Iceberg Lettuce (55) vs. Fennel Bulb (46)
Match 6: Lima Beans (58) vs. Swiss Chard (30)
Match 7: Spaghetti Squash (59) vs. Celery (45)
Match 8: Karela/Bitter Melon (68) vs. Snow Peas (8)
Some sweet stats:
- Veggie with lowest votes to proceed to next round: Kohlrabi (36) against Rapini (Broccoli Rabe)
- Veggie with most votes to be eliminated: Fennel Bulb (46), in a close match against Iceberg Lettuce (55)
- Biggest beatdown: Karela/Bitter Melon (68) beat Snow Peas (8)(!) by a whopping 60 votes
Voting will close 23 February, 3 am EST