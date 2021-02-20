The Weekend Politics Thread Has Been Cancelled

Hey, do you all like news? Well, okay….maybe you don’t like it, but do you keep up with it even when it’s bad much of the time? Well, you’ve come to the right place! We here at the Weekend Politics Thread have all the news you can safely inject into your system.

Have we all heard of this Ted Cruz guy? Until Wednesday, there were no indications of this but apparently he’s kind of a piece of shit. Here with a joke at his expense is Hillary Clinton:

https://thehill.com/homenews/news/539589-hillary-clinton-jabs-at-ted-cruz-dont-vote-for-anyone-you-wouldnt-trust-with

Speaking of dogs, this is kind of cool news:

https://www.nextgov.com/ideas/2021/02/dogs-can-sniff-out-covid-19-human-sweat/172074/

Also speaking of dogs, President Biden has dogs. What’s he up to?

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/02/19/biden-europe-meeting-g7-leaders-470104

Speaking of Mars (were we, though?), there’s this:

https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2021/2/17/22286229/nasa-mars-perseverance-rover-mars-landing-live-stream-mission

Cancel culture is coming for Genesis!

Fox News Anchor Bill Hemmer Warns Cancel Culture Could ‘Come After Bible Characters Next’ Jokes on them. God fully endorsed cancel culture when he sent the great flood.

And if that’s not enough news for you, I’ve got good news for you. There will be MORE news in the comments. Make sure your comments abide by the rules and include no threats towards anyone.

