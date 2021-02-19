The Marta Night Thread

Marta Vieira da Silva,1 born February 19, 1986, is a soccer player from Brazil, a country famous for the Beautiful Game. Despite the national fervor, Brazil does not support women’s soccer; Santos FC cut the women’s team so they could spend more money on Neymar.2
A quick summary of Marta’s accomplishments:
- FIFA Player of the Year: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2018
- World Cup Golden Boot: 2007
- World Cup Golden Ball: 2007
- WPS3 Player of the year 2009, 2010
- WPS Golden Boot4: 2009, 2010, 2011
- World Cup Runner up: 2007
- Olympic Silver Medalist: 2004, 2008
- All time leading World Cup goal scorer:5 17
Brazil knocked the US out of the 2007 World Cup with a resounding 4-0 shellacking7 and two goals from Marta.
I just think she’s really neat. She was inducted into Brazil’s HOF in 2018.
Also, today is my dad’s birthday and he will remind us all day. He belongs to the Cult of 219, which means his birthday, numeric or written, is inescapable. I’ve heard it announce in basketball (clock), football (down and distance), even golf, which doesn’t even make sense. Law and Order frequently needs entry to apartment 219 or holds trials on February 19th. I can only hope that by infecting you all, I will be freed from the curse.