The Marta Night Thread

Marta Vieira da Silva, born February 19, 1986, is a soccer player from Brazil, a country famous for the Beautiful Game. Despite the national fervor, Brazil does not support women’s soccer; Santos FC cut the women’s team so they could spend more money on Neymar.

A quick summary of Marta’s accomplishments:

FIFA Player of the Year: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2018

World Cup Golden Boot: 2007

World Cup Golden Ball: 2007

WPS Player of the year 2009, 2010

WPS Golden Boot : 2009, 2010, 2011

World Cup Runner up: 2007

Olympic Silver Medalist: 2004, 2008

All time leading World Cup goal scorer: 17

Brazil knocked the US out of the 2007 World Cup with a resounding 4-0 shellacking and two goals from Marta.

It’s hard, I’ve scored too many *laughs*

I just think she’s really neat. She was inducted into Brazil’s HOF in 2018.

Also, today is my dad’s birthday and he will remind us all day. He belongs to the Cult of 219, which means his birthday, numeric or written, is inescapable. I’ve heard it announce in basketball (clock), football (down and distance), even golf, which doesn’t even make sense. Law and Order frequently needs entry to apartment 219 or holds trials on February 19th. I can only hope that by infecting you all, I will be freed from the curse.

