WWE:

-Carlito not in WWE afterall

-Braun Strowman Currently Battling Blood Infection and Has Lost 15lbs In 5 Days

-Former Impact woman champion Taya Valkyrie signs with WWE

AEW:

ROH/NJPW/Indies/Other Stuff:

-Young Rock debuted and it’s weird. Honestly not bad either, the actors playing the wrestlers lookalike or just absolutely don’t but it covers a surprising lot of wrestling

-Loads politics thread weirdness

-Joey Ryan’s Lawsuit Against Multiple Speaking Out Accusers Dismissed

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...