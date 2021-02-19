Friday New Music 2/19

Hello! It’s Friday! And… I believe? There’s new music! These two rare events finally collide! There’s a new album from Another Michael, which from what I’ve heard sounds like good indie pop. There’s a new album from Mister Goblin that I don’t know but I’ve been seeing a bunch on twitter so why not check it out, sounds like it could be interesting from the song I’ve heard.

There’s also Wild Pink has a new one that sounds interesting, a new Mogwai album and a new one from the Hold Steady, a three song EP from Hand Habits…

Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence of Sound, let me know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and all that! Enjoy!:

— 44phantom – die sometime, it’s good for u EP

— A Scent Like Wolves – Mystic Auras

— Adeline Hotel – Good Timing

— Alicia Clara – Outsider/Unusual

— The Amenta – Revelator

— Andrew Martin (of Mandolin Orange) – Fable & Fire

— Anna Akana – No Longer Yours EP

— Another Michael – New Music and Big Pop

— Antlered Auntlord – Daniel Johnston Covers

— Anya Marina – Live and Alone in New York

— Aretha Franklin – Young, Gifted, and Black (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ariana Grande – Positions (Deluxe Edition)

— Austin Meade – Black Sheep

— Bill Cunliffe, John Patitucci, and Vinnie Colaiuta – Trio

— Blackout Transmission – Sparse Illumination

— Blessed – iii EP

— Bradford – Bright Hours

— BTS – BE (Essential Edition)

— Cameron Graves – Seven

— Carcolh – The Life And Works Of Death

— Carly Pearce – 29

— Cassandra Jenkins – An Overview on Phenomenal Nature

— Chad LB – Quartet Sessions

— Coronary – Sinbad

— Corvair – Corvair

— David Gray – Skellig

— Davie Furey – Haunted Streets

— Daze of June – Tainted Blood

— DECOUPLR – Digital Bonfire

— Detritus – Myths

— Dopelord – Reality Dagger Ep

— Edie Brickell & New Bohemians – Hunter and the Dog Star

— Edoma – Immemorial Experience

— Ephemerald – All There Is

— Ex:Re (Daughter’s Elena Tonra) – Ex:Re with 12 Ensemble

— Final Void – Visions of Fear

— Ghetts – Conflict of Interest

— Giant Swan – Do Not Be Afraid Of Tenderness EP

— GLBL WRMNG (feat. Pell) – glbl wrmng vol. 1

— Grande Fox – Empty Nest

— Gravesend – Methods Of Human Disposal

— The Fall – Live At St. Helen’s Technical College, ’81 (Vinyl Release)

— Frank Zappa – Zappa (Soundtrack)

— Fury Weekend – Signals

— Hand Habits – Dirt EP

— Hearty Har (Tyler and Shane Fogerty) – Radio Astro

— The Hold Steady – Open Door Policy

— I.M (of Monsta X) – Duality

— Icon For Hire – Amorphous

— The Impaler – A Fate Worse Than Death

— Infinity Shred – EP002 (Recovery) EP

— Isaac Dunbar – evil twin EP

— JAKETHEHAWK – Hinterlands

— John Digweed – Quatro II

— John Patitucci, Bill Cunliffe, and Vinnie Colaiuta – Trio

— June Jones – Leafcutter

— Katy Kirby – Cool Dry Place

— Kaupe – Cognitive Dissonance

— Kan Mikami — I’m The Only One Around (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Swing From The Sean Delear EP

— Kieth Mosfet – Now Your Life’s Gone

— Kimon Kirk – Altitude

— Knocked Down – Anything But Luck

— Lael Neale – Acquainted With Night

— Lake of Tears – Ominous

— The Lasso – 2121

— Laure Briard – Eu Voo EP

— Lil Zay Osama – Trench Baby

— Lizzard – Eroded

— Lushlife – Redamancy EP

— Malice Divine – Malice Divine

— Mars Era – Oniro

— Martin Leary – Watch The Sun Burn Your Eyes

— Mastord – To Whom Bow Even The Trees

— Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric – Cleveland Time

— MAX – MAX Live from the Greek Theatre

— Maze featuring Frankie Beverly – Live in New Orleans (40th Anniversary Reissue)

— Michael Wimberly – Afrofuturism

— Mister Goblin – Four People In An Elevator And One Of Them Is The Devil

— Mobley – Young and Dying in the Occident Supreme EP

— Mogwai – Every Country’s Sun

— Moun – Blue EP

— Mouse on Mars – AAI (Anarchic Artificial Intelligence)

— Normandie – Dark & Beautiful Secrets

— nothing,nowhere. – Trauma Factory

— Nun Gun (Algiers) – Mondo Decay

— OJM – Live At Rocket Club

— Ol’ Burger Beats & Vuyo – Dialogue

— Ole Kirkeng – Rocking Chair EP

— Pauline Anna Strom – Angel Tears In Sunlight

— ParkWalker – Distant Phenomena

— Pierce with Arrow – Shatter

— Philip B. Price – Oceans Hiding in Oceans

— Planned Dilemma – Inspace.

— Practice – Not A Game

— Psymon Spine – Charismatic Megafauna

— QWÄLEN – Unohdan sinut

— Reed Turchi – I’ve Chosen Love

— Rian Treanor – Obstacle Scattering EP

— The Reytons – May Harm You And Others Around You EP

— Roof Down – Devil’s Machine

— Ryan Dugré – Three Rivers

— Sal Dulu – Xompulse

— Sanya N’Kanta – These Are The Days EP

— Sapata – No Sun To Embrace

— Saprobiontic – Apocalyptic Retribution

— Senyawa – Alkisah

— SG Lewis – times

— Sheep, Dog & Wolf – Two Minds

— Sheila E. – The Glamorous Life (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sheppard – Kaleidoscope Eyes

— Smith & Burrows – Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough

— Socioclast – Socioclast

— Sojua (Josh Burgess of Yumi Zouma) – EP

— Spencer Burton – Coyote

— Sylvan LaCue – Young Sylvan

— Tami Neilson – Chickaboom Deluxe!

— Tash Sultana – Terra Firma

— Teen Daze – Breathing Tides EP

— Temperance – Melodies Of Green And Blue EP

— Tindersticks – Distractions

— Tommy Emmanuel – Tommy Emmanuel–Live From The Balboa Theater

— Trippie Redd – Neon Shark vs Pegasus

— Turnstiles – Turnstiles EP

— Uma – Moth & The Dove EP

— Vákoum – Linchpin

— Valley Maker – When The Day Leaves

— Weekend Hours – When You’re Here EP

— White Cliffs – Stockholm EP

— Whitesnake – The Blues Album

— Wild Pink – A Billion Little Lights

— WITCH – Introduction (Reissue)

— XIXA – Genesis

