Friday New Music 2/19

Hello! It’s Friday! And… I believe? There’s new music! These two rare events finally collide! There’s a new album from Another Michael, which from what I’ve heard sounds like good indie pop. There’s a new album from Mister Goblin that I don’t know but I’ve been seeing a bunch on twitter so why not check it out, sounds like it could be interesting from the song I’ve heard.
There’s also Wild Pink has a new one that sounds interesting, a new Mogwai album and a new one from the Hold Steady, a three song EP from Hand Habits…
Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence of Sound, let me know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and all that! Enjoy!:
— 44phantom – die sometime, it’s good for u EP
— A Scent Like Wolves – Mystic Auras
— Adeline Hotel – Good Timing
— Alicia Clara – Outsider/Unusual
— The Amenta – Revelator
— Andrew Martin (of Mandolin Orange) – Fable & Fire
— Anna Akana – No Longer Yours EP
— Another Michael – New Music and Big Pop
— Antlered Auntlord – Daniel Johnston Covers
— Anya Marina – Live and Alone in New York
— Aretha Franklin – Young, Gifted, and Black (Vinyl Reissue)
— Ariana Grande – Positions (Deluxe Edition)
— Austin Meade – Black Sheep
— Bill Cunliffe, John Patitucci, and Vinnie Colaiuta – Trio
— Blackout Transmission – Sparse Illumination
— Blessed – iii EP
— Bradford – Bright Hours
— BTS – BE (Essential Edition)
— Cameron Graves – Seven
— Carcolh – The Life And Works Of Death
— Carly Pearce – 29
— Cassandra Jenkins – An Overview on Phenomenal Nature
— Chad LB – Quartet Sessions
— Coronary – Sinbad
— Corvair – Corvair
— David Gray – Skellig
— Davie Furey – Haunted Streets
— Daze of June – Tainted Blood
— DECOUPLR – Digital Bonfire
— Detritus – Myths
— Dopelord – Reality Dagger Ep
— Edie Brickell & New Bohemians – Hunter and the Dog Star
— Edoma – Immemorial Experience
— Ephemerald – All There Is
— Ex:Re (Daughter’s Elena Tonra) – Ex:Re with 12 Ensemble
— Final Void – Visions of Fear
— Ghetts – Conflict of Interest
— Giant Swan – Do Not Be Afraid Of Tenderness EP
— GLBL WRMNG (feat. Pell) – glbl wrmng vol. 1
— Grande Fox – Empty Nest
— Gravesend – Methods Of Human Disposal
— The Fall – Live At St. Helen’s Technical College, ’81 (Vinyl Release)
— Frank Zappa – Zappa (Soundtrack)
— Fury Weekend – Signals
— Hand Habits – Dirt EP
— Hearty Har (Tyler and Shane Fogerty) – Radio Astro
— The Hold Steady – Open Door Policy
— I.M (of Monsta X) – Duality
— Icon For Hire – Amorphous
— The Impaler – A Fate Worse Than Death
— Infinity Shred – EP002 (Recovery) EP
— Isaac Dunbar – evil twin EP
— JAKETHEHAWK – Hinterlands
— John Digweed – Quatro II
— John Patitucci, Bill Cunliffe, and Vinnie Colaiuta – Trio
— June Jones – Leafcutter
— Katy Kirby – Cool Dry Place
— Kaupe – Cognitive Dissonance
— Kan Mikami — I’m The Only One Around (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Swing From The Sean Delear EP
— Kieth Mosfet – Now Your Life’s Gone
— Kimon Kirk – Altitude
— Knocked Down – Anything But Luck
— Lael Neale – Acquainted With Night
— Lake of Tears – Ominous
— The Lasso – 2121
— Laure Briard – Eu Voo EP
— Lil Zay Osama – Trench Baby
— Lizzard – Eroded
— Lushlife – Redamancy EP
— Malice Divine – Malice Divine
— Mars Era – Oniro
— Martin Leary – Watch The Sun Burn Your Eyes
— Mastord – To Whom Bow Even The Trees
— Matthew Alec and The Soul Electric – Cleveland Time
— MAX – MAX Live from the Greek Theatre
— Maze featuring Frankie Beverly – Live in New Orleans (40th Anniversary Reissue)
— Michael Wimberly – Afrofuturism
— Mister Goblin – Four People In An Elevator And One Of Them Is The Devil
— Mobley – Young and Dying in the Occident Supreme EP
— Mogwai – Every Country’s Sun
— Moun – Blue EP
— Mouse on Mars – AAI (Anarchic Artificial Intelligence)
— Normandie – Dark & Beautiful Secrets
— nothing,nowhere. – Trauma Factory
— Nun Gun (Algiers) – Mondo Decay
— OJM – Live At Rocket Club
— Ol’ Burger Beats & Vuyo – Dialogue
— Ole Kirkeng – Rocking Chair EP
— Pauline Anna Strom – Angel Tears In Sunlight
— ParkWalker – Distant Phenomena
— Pierce with Arrow – Shatter
— Philip B. Price – Oceans Hiding in Oceans
— Planned Dilemma – Inspace.
— Practice – Not A Game
— Psymon Spine – Charismatic Megafauna
— QWÄLEN – Unohdan sinut
— Reed Turchi – I’ve Chosen Love
— Rian Treanor – Obstacle Scattering EP
— The Reytons – May Harm You And Others Around You EP
— Roof Down – Devil’s Machine
— Ryan Dugré – Three Rivers
— Sal Dulu – Xompulse
— Sanya N’Kanta – These Are The Days EP
— Sapata – No Sun To Embrace
— Saprobiontic – Apocalyptic Retribution
— Senyawa – Alkisah
— SG Lewis – times
— Sheep, Dog & Wolf – Two Minds
— Sheila E. – The Glamorous Life (Vinyl Reissue)
— Sheppard – Kaleidoscope Eyes
— Smith & Burrows – Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough
— Socioclast – Socioclast
— Sojua (Josh Burgess of Yumi Zouma) – EP
— Spencer Burton – Coyote
— Sylvan LaCue – Young Sylvan
— Tami Neilson – Chickaboom Deluxe!
— Tash Sultana – Terra Firma
— Teen Daze – Breathing Tides EP
— Temperance – Melodies Of Green And Blue EP
— Tindersticks – Distractions
— Tommy Emmanuel – Tommy Emmanuel–Live From The Balboa Theater
— Trippie Redd – Neon Shark vs Pegasus
— Turnstiles – Turnstiles EP
— Uma – Moth & The Dove EP
— Vákoum – Linchpin
— Valley Maker – When The Day Leaves
— Weekend Hours – When You’re Here EP
— White Cliffs – Stockholm EP
— Whitesnake – The Blues Album
— Wild Pink – A Billion Little Lights
— WITCH – Introduction (Reissue)
— XIXA – Genesis