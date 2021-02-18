Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Feb. 18

Today’s contestants are:

Leah, a content marketer, whose contestant friend beat Alex at arm wrestling;

Alan, a software engineering manager, likes podcasts; and

Andy, a medical information officer, does it all at his community theater. Andy is a one-day champ with winnings of $1,999.

Alan moved to the front on DD2 and had the strongest finish, falling just short of a runaway at $17,800 vs. $9,200 for Andy and $6,000 for Leah.

DD1 – $600 – ALL FAIRS – The 1893 Chicago World’s Fair introduced this word for a central avenue of exhibits & amusements (Alan lost $2,400 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,200 FACTS ABOUT COUNTRIES – This country is divided into more than 20 provinces, including Guayas & Galapagos (Alan took the lead by adding $3,000 from his score of $3,200 vs. $6,000 for Andy.)

DD3 – $1,600 – PULITZER PRIZE WINNERS – The 2015 Biography Prize went to a study of Pope Pius XI’s relations with this dictator down the street (Leah won $3,000 from her total of $6,600 to move into second behind Alan, who had $10,200.)

FJ – 19TH CENTURY PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGNS – The first campaign of this man, who at 36 was the youngest major party nominee ever, was supported by the silver mining industry

For the second straight game, everyone was incorrect on FJ (Andy missed because he added an extra letter to his FJ response). Alan dropped $3,000 to win with $14,800.

Triple Stumper of the day: In a sitcom category, a clue’s reference to “the kid version of Mr. Cooper” didn’t lead the contestants to everyone’s favorite guest clue presenter, “Young Sheldon”.

Ken’s corner: Breaking with Alex’s long-standing tradition, Jennings had no comment at the top of the show about Andy’s very low winning total yesterday.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is a midway? DD2 – What is Ecuador? DD3 – Who was Mussolini? FJ – Who was William Jennings Bryan? (Andy wrote “Bryant”.)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...