Worst Vegetable Tournament: Round 1 – Terrible Thirty-Two

Well folks, we’ve finally rooted out those pests from our kitchen and have plucked from Hell’s chopping boards the following greens up for judgment:

bad veggies Beets, Iceberg Lettuce, Celery, Ghost Pepper, Kale, Green Peas, Lima Beans, Eggplant, Zucchini, Brussell Sprouts, Cauliflower, Rapini/Broccoli Rabe, Mushroom, Spaghetti Squash, Okra, Carrot, Radish, Fennel Bulb, Water Chestnut, Green Bell Pepper, Edamame, Karela/Bitter Melon, Swiss Chard, Pickles, Yam, Tomato, Snow Peas, Kohlrabi, Artichoke, Capers, Cucumber, Microgreens

Voting will close 19 February, 2am EST

