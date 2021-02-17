You thought they couldn’t.



You thought they wouldn’t.



But well:

Teenaged Estella has a dream. She wishes to become a fashion designer, having been gifted with talent, innovation, and ambition all in equal measures. But life seems intent on making sure her dreams never come true. Having wound up penniless and orphaned in London at twelve, four years later Estella runs wild through the city streets with her best friends and partners-in-(petty)-crime, Horace and Jasper, two amateur thieves.



When a chance encounter vaults Estella into the world of the young rich and famous, however, she begins to question the existence she’s built for herself in London and wonders whether she might, indeed, be destined for more after all. When an up-and-coming rockstar commissions Estella to design him a signature piece, she begins to feel as though she has truly arrived.



But what is the cost of keeping up with the fast crowd– and is it a price Estella is willing to pay? People who have snorted too much cocaine during the pandemic

Cruella is expected to be theatrically released in the United States on 28 May, or when the final remains of God’s charred flesh have evaporated into the nether, whichever one comes first.

