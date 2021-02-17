Books

The Book Nook

Welcome to the Book Nook!  This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism. 

This week’s recommended discussion:  world literature.  I don’t know how to start a discussion that isn’t “name some favorites from other countries” or “highlight a different part of the world.”  I need help to make an elegant discussion on world literature.  We’ll have a couple of topics in upcoming weeks that can fold in world literature, and we can use this week as a kickoff to make sure we go somewhere around the world every 80 days.
(hat tip to Malice Aforethought and others)

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone.  The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:
2/24:  exotic settings (to the characters) (h/t to MisterSplendiferous)
3/3:  translations or reading in a non-native language (h/t to Jason P)
3/10:  audiobooks (h/t to Ornery Ballsack)
3/17:  favorites from your own country or culture (h/t to Eric Pharand)
3/24:  how middle/high school required reading worked (h/t to Warmerdam)
3/31:  literary trickery
4/7:  when good gimmicks go bad
4/14:  waiting is the hardest part – author and publisher delays
4/21:  celebrities who write
4/28:  better read at a different age (h/t to Pliny the Millennial)
5/5:  around the world in 80 days (actually 77, but who’s counting)
5/12:  innovators – fiction and non-fiction that transformed the possibilities of the form
5/19:  authors whose books you’ll read, no matter what
Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.