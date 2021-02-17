Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: world literature. I don’t know how to start a discussion that isn’t “name some favorites from other countries” or “highlight a different part of the world.” I need help to make an elegant discussion on world literature. We’ll have a couple of topics in upcoming weeks that can fold in world literature, and we can use this week as a kickoff to make sure we go somewhere around the world every 80 days.

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

2/24: exotic settings (to the characters) (h/t to MisterSplendiferous)

3/3: translations or reading in a non-native language (h/t to Jason P)

3/10: audiobooks (h/t to Ornery Ballsack)

3/17: favorites from your own country or culture (h/t to Eric Pharand)

3/24: how middle/high school required reading worked (h/t to Warmerdam)

3/31: literary trickery

4/7: when good gimmicks go bad

4/14: waiting is the hardest part – author and publisher delays

4/21: celebrities who write

4/28: better read at a different age (h/t to Pliny the Millennial)

5/5: around the world in 80 days (actually 77, but who’s counting)

5/12: innovators – fiction and non-fiction that transformed the possibilities of the form

5/19: authors whose books you’ll read, no matter what

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

