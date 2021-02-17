30 Day Animation Challenge Day 17: Your Favorite Female Actor

With today’s question, we’ll break it out a bit so that you can choose separately for TV animation and movie animation, picking your favorite female actor from there. Particularly since the TV side tends to lean a lot more comedic and the film side draws in a lot more well-known Hollywood big-name talent, especially when bringing some films to life.

We’ve talked about favorite female characters before, but now we want to get to know who you like behind the character with the voice and what range of projects that they’ve given life to? Who is your favorite female actor?

And the natural optional one is the actor that either you dislike the most or disappointed you the most on a project.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...