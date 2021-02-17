Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Feb. 17

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Natalie, a naturopathic doctor, had a pet fish named Merv;

Andy, a medical information officer, was “astronaut adjacent”; and

Phil, a graduate student, did spicy food challenges. Phil is a two-day champ with winnings of $37,390.

Phil made a big move on DD2, but couldn’t quite catch up to Andy, who led into FJ with $13,800 vs. $12,800 for Phil and $8,800 for Natalie.

DD1 – $800 – U.S. CITIES – Named for a Native American game, it’s Wisconsin’s largest city on the Mississippi (Phil lost the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 (video) – $2,000 – LEFT BEHIND ON THE MOON – A feather & a hammer dropped by an astronaut in 1971, confirming a theory of this man, four centuries before (Phil won $5,000 from his score of $5,800 vs. $13,800 for Andy.)

DD3 – $1,200 – RUN IT UP THE FLAGPOLE – In a nod to its Irish settlers, Montserrat’s flag shows a woman in green holding one of these musical instruments (Natalie lost $4,000 from her total of $11,200 vs. $13,200 for Andy.)

FJ – WINTER SPORTS – The specific skill that gave this sport its name was eliminated from intl. competition after the 1990 World Championships

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Thanks to oversized wagers by both opponents, Andy was able to hang on, dropping $11,801 to win with $1,999.

The percentage play for Natalie would have been to make a very small wager from third place and hope both rivals missed, which would have given her the win without having to be correct herself. Phil should have wagered to leave himself at least $2,000 to finish ahead of Andy if the leader made the expected cover bet.

For the record, Natalie got second money with a score of $7 vs. $5 for Phil. So with a $2,000 consolation prize, at least Natalie has the satisfaction of winning one more dollar than Andy did on today’s show.

Triple Stumper of the day: Fans of 90s modern rock should know the band of late singer Brad Nowell with hits “What I Got” and “Santeria” was Sublime.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is La Crosse? DD2 – Who was Galileo? DD3 – What is a (Celtic) harp? FJ – What is figure skating?

