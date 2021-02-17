Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Bumbling (02/17/2021)

Like many other things, sex is a skill. And it’s great if you’re good at it, but I’m sure many of us have stories of … less-than-stellar moments. Either by partners, or even ourselves (no, wait, of course not, we’re all perfect and awesome at intimacy!). So what are things which you’ve experienced where you kinda started to wonder what the other person was doing, or whether you noticed you were doing something where the other person started being perplexed or less than enthused? Forgot that foreplay was a thing? That lubrication helps? That the mind is a powerful sexual organ and kind of important, too? And so on and so forth …

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...