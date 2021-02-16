Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is River Solomon (fae/faer and they/them), an author

In the news:

Michael Simmons, a Gay, Black Man, Just Became Illinois’ First Openly LGBTQ+ State Senator

LGBTQ+ People of Color Are Twice as Likely to Get COVID as Cishet White People

Mississippi, North Dakota Pass Bills Targeting Trans Student Athletes on the Same Day

For project of the day, we are going with Safe in the Hands of Love by Yves Tumor. His third album, its rather unconventional in style.

Optional Topic: Do you get anxious about your self-image while around other LGBT+ people?

