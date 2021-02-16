Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Feb. 16

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Pam, a physician scientist, got married under a custom constellation;

Joe, a writer, has “entrance room” dinner parties; and

Phil, a graduate student, speaks four languages. Phil is a one-day champ with winnings of $14,195.

Competitive contest in which Pam got the edge in the late stages to lead into FJ with $14,200 vs. $11,600 for Phil and $3,600 for Joe.

DD1 – $400 – IT HAPPENS IN GENESIS – These 2 cities get wiped out in Genesis 19 (On the first clue of the game, Phil won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,600 – AMERICAN HISTORY – Fighting the Bolsheviks, the American North Russian Expeditionary Force was better known by this ursine name (Joe lost his entire leading total of $5,400 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $2,000 – PIECE OF CAKE – This Latin American favorite is named for the evaporated milk, the sweetened condensed milk & the cream that’s poured over it (On the next clue from the previous DD, Joe won the window maximum of $2,000.)

FJ – GEOGRAPHIC NAMESAKES – In 1857 the former Surveyor-General of India objected to giving his name to this landmark as “the natives could not pronounce” it

Only Phil was correct on FJ. Rather than make a small wager to shut out Joe, Phil decided to gamble and it paid off, as he added $11,595 to win with $23,195 for a two-day total of $37,390.

Clue selection strategy: After both DDs were found very early in DJ, Phil and Joe continued to select from the higher-value clues first. Once the DDs were gone, they might have had an easier time of it shifting to a top-down approach.

Missed it by THAT much dept.: Pam was penalized for calling the L.A. WNBA team the “Spark” rather than “Sparks”, and all three players erroneously responded with “dark night” for a Dylan Thomas quote rather than “good night”.

That’s before our time: No one knew the three-letter Jeff Lynne band known for “Telephone Line”, ELO.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are Sodom and Gomorrah? DD2 – What is the Polar Bears? DD3 – What is tres leches cake? FJ – What is Mount Everest?

