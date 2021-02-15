Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 26

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 24 & 25 Results

Group 24:

66.67% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Main Theme
50.00% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Wave Ocean (The Water’s Edge)
50.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Mona Pizza’s Song
45.83% Persona 4 Backside of the TV
45.83% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Legend of Ar Tonelico ~Mir’s Birth~
45.83% Opoona Ruins in the Wilderness
45.83% Persona 3 FES Heartful Cry
41.67% Radiata Stories OUTSIDERS
41.67% Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army Go, Raidou!
41.67% Mass Effect The Wards
37.50% Raiden IV Can’t Retrace [STAGE 2]
33.33% Trails in the Sky SC Shine of Aidios -Sora no Kiseki-
33.33% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Cry for your Eternity
29.17% God of War 2 Title theme
25.00% Granado Espada Esa Promesa
25.00% Kingdom Hearts II Byte Striking
25.00% Baten Kaitos Origins Le Ali del Principio
25.00% Drill Dozer Leader Of The Skullkers! (Croog’s Theme)
25.00% Viva Piñata Day 2
20.83% World of Goo My Virtual World of Goo Corporation
20.83% Baten Kaitos Origins Evidential Material
20.83% Fate/unlimited codes Mighty Wind
16.67% Wipeout Pure Room 2 (Jay Tripwire)
8.33% Kingdom Hearts II Olympus Coliseum

“Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army” may have a long name, but is it long enough to escape the bubble? 41.67% is currently a bit low, so it’s sure to be a nail-biting finish!

Group 25:

52.17% Persona 3 Memories of the City
52.17% The Lord of the Rings Online Lay of the Free Peoples
47.83% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) Soleanna New City
43.48% White Knight Chronicles Shards Of Time ~ Chronicle Love
43.48% Kingdom Hearts II Reviving Hollow Bastion
43.48% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria In Order to Acquire the Light in That Hand
39.13% Rhythm Tengoku Rap Women
39.13% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Lockstep
39.13% Mario Kart DS Wi-Fi Menu
39.13% Sigma Harmonics Harmonia Vita
39.13% Radirgy The Sky -Stage 03-
34.78% Mario Kart DS Bowser Castle 2 (GBA)
34.78% Stinkoman 20X6 Level 1 (Go Home!)
34.78% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Folsense
34.78% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Life Which Desires Death and Death Which Desires Life
34.78% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Puzzle theme
30.43% Ys: The Oath in Felghana Be Careful
30.43% LocoRoco 2 Arten Daffu (Viole’s Theme) [michelle143]
26.09% 428 Shibuya Scramble Spring Breeze, A Bell That Doesn’t Ring
26.09% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria The Pile of Griefs
21.74% Resident Evil 4 Save Theme “Serenity”
17.39% Baten Kaitos Origins Chaotic Dance 2
17.39% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Walking in the Village
17.39% Radiata Stories Legendary Sword

Sonic ’06 is doing surprisingly well in this tournament so far. I will take this opportunity to radicalize you all on the issue of “Sonic ’06 was ~6-12 months away from being an excellent game”.

Newly Eliminated 1

30.43% Ys: The Oath in Felghana Be Careful
30.43% LocoRoco 2 Arten Daffu (Viole’s Theme) [michelle143]
29.63% Dear Esther The Cave
29.63% Jade Empire Main Theme
29.63% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Drummer Duel
29.63% Xanadu Next The Treacherous Woods
29.63% Tomb Raider: Underworld Coastal Thailand: Remnants
29.63% Omega Five The Place to Rebirth [STAGE 3]
29.63% Vantage Masters Portable The Pulse of Remembrance
29.17% Rhythm Tengoku Toss Boys
29.17% Shadow the Hedgehog E.G.G.M.A.N. [Doc. Robeatnic Mix]
29.17% God Hand Sweet Nightmare
29.17% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Dropstone
29.17% Super Paper Mario The Ultimate Show
29.17% Tomb Raider: Anniversary Poseidon’s Theme
29.17% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Target Smash!!
29.17% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Determination of Fight
29.17% God of War 2 Title theme
28.57% Trails in the Sky the 3rd The Final Choice
28.57% Persona 3 A Deep Mentality
28.57% Mother 3 Theme of DCMC
28.00% Makai Kingdom Quiet Tension
28.00% Disgaea 2: Cursed Memories Sinful Rose
28.00% Drill Dozer Entering Skullker Hideout (Intro Area)
28.00% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Tears of a Dog Ninja
28.00% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria A Motion of Finishing Blow
28.00% Dissidia: Final Fantasy Chaos Last Battle 1 (Your Favorite Enemies)
28.00% Puyo Puyo Fever 2 Endless Fever Two!
28.00% Omega Five The Glacial Fortress [STAGE 1]
28.00% Makai Kingdom MAKAI Fusion
28.00% Psychonauts Happy Flowers
28.00% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Don Paolo’s Theme
26.09% 428 Shibuya Scramble Spring Breeze, A Bell That Doesn’t Ring
26.09% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria The Pile of Griefs
25.00% Granado Espada Esa Promesa
25.00% Kingdom Hearts II Byte Striking
25.00% Baten Kaitos Origins Le Ali del Principio
25.00% Drill Dozer Leader Of The Skullkers! (Croog’s Theme)
25.00% Viva Piñata Day 2
21.74% Resident Evil 4 Save Theme “Serenity”
20.83% World of Goo My Virtual World of Goo Corporation
20.83% Baten Kaitos Origins Evidential Material
20.83% Fate/unlimited codes Mighty Wind
17.39% Baten Kaitos Origins Chaotic Dance 2
17.39% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Walking in the Village
17.39% Radiata Stories Legendary Sword
16.67% Wipeout Pure Room 2 (Jay Tripwire)
8.33% Kingdom Hearts II Olympus Coliseum

Current Bubble: 30.43%
Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%

That projected bubble is literally one song away from dropping; fingers crossed bubble fans!

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 26 will be active until Tuesday February 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 27 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 26 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 26 is open until Tuesday February 16th at 10:00PM Pacific