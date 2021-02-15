Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 26

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 24 & 25 Results
Group 24:
|66.67%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Main Theme
|50.00%
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|Wave Ocean (The Water’s Edge)
|50.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Mona Pizza’s Song
|45.83%
|Persona 4
|Backside of the TV
|45.83%
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|Legend of Ar Tonelico ~Mir’s Birth~
|45.83%
|Opoona
|Ruins in the Wilderness
|45.83%
|Persona 3 FES
|Heartful Cry
|41.67%
|Radiata Stories
|OUTSIDERS
|41.67%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army
|Go, Raidou!
|41.67%
|Mass Effect
|The Wards
|37.50%
|Raiden IV
|Can’t Retrace [STAGE 2]
|33.33%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Shine of Aidios -Sora no Kiseki-
|33.33%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Cry for your Eternity
|29.17%
|God of War 2
|Title theme
|25.00%
|Granado Espada
|Esa Promesa
|25.00%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Byte Striking
|25.00%
|Baten Kaitos Origins
|Le Ali del Principio
|25.00%
|Drill Dozer
|Leader Of The Skullkers! (Croog’s Theme)
|25.00%
|Viva Piñata
|Day 2
|20.83%
|World of Goo
|My Virtual World of Goo Corporation
|20.83%
|Baten Kaitos Origins
|Evidential Material
|20.83%
|Fate/unlimited codes
|Mighty Wind
|16.67%
|Wipeout Pure
|Room 2 (Jay Tripwire)
|8.33%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Olympus Coliseum
“Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army” may have a long name, but is it long enough to escape the bubble? 41.67% is currently a bit low, so it’s sure to be a nail-biting finish!
Group 25:
|52.17%
|Persona 3
|Memories of the City
|52.17%
|The Lord of the Rings Online
|Lay of the Free Peoples
|47.83%
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|Soleanna New City
|43.48%
|White Knight Chronicles
|Shards Of Time ~ Chronicle Love
|43.48%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Reviving Hollow Bastion
|43.48%
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|In Order to Acquire the Light in That Hand
|39.13%
|Rhythm Tengoku
|Rap Women
|39.13%
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Lockstep
|39.13%
|Mario Kart DS
|Wi-Fi Menu
|39.13%
|Sigma Harmonics
|Harmonia Vita
|39.13%
|Radirgy
|The Sky -Stage 03-
|34.78%
|Mario Kart DS
|Bowser Castle 2 (GBA)
|34.78%
|Stinkoman 20X6
|Level 1 (Go Home!)
|34.78%
|Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
|Folsense
|34.78%
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Life Which Desires Death and Death Which Desires Life
|34.78%
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|Puzzle theme
|30.43%
|Ys: The Oath in Felghana
|Be Careful
|30.43%
|LocoRoco 2
|Arten Daffu (Viole’s Theme) [michelle143]
|26.09%
|428 Shibuya Scramble
|Spring Breeze, A Bell That Doesn’t Ring
|26.09%
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|The Pile of Griefs
|21.74%
|Resident Evil 4
|Save Theme “Serenity”
|17.39%
|Baten Kaitos Origins
|Chaotic Dance 2
|17.39%
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|Walking in the Village
|17.39%
|Radiata Stories
|Legendary Sword
Sonic ’06 is doing surprisingly well in this tournament so far. I will take this opportunity to radicalize you all on the issue of “Sonic ’06 was ~6-12 months away from being an excellent game”.
Current Bubble: 30.43%
Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%
That projected bubble is literally one song away from dropping; fingers crossed bubble fans!
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 26 will be active until Tuesday February 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 27 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 26 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 26 is open until Tuesday February 16th at 10:00PM Pacific