Music

Albums By The Year: 1976

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

1976 sure seems like just another great music year from this decade. Does it ever get bad? i guess we have no choice but to keep going until it does. Post your favorite albums of 1976!

1976

Stevie Wonder – Songs In The Key Of Life

Joni Mitchell – Hejira

ABBA – Arrival

Ramones – Ramones

Marvin Gaye – i Want You

Heart – Dreamboat Annie

Led Zeppelin – Presence

Peter Tosh – Legalize It

Parliament – The Clones Of Dr. Funkenstein

The Residents – The Third Reich ‘n Roll

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

James Brown – Get Up Offa That Thing

Blondie – Blondie

Rose Royce – Car Wash soundtrack

Earth, Wind & Fire – Spirit

Toots & The Maytals – Reggae Got Soul

AC/DC – Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

Blue Öyster Cult – Agents Of Fortune

The Brothers Johnson – Look Out For #1

Boston – Boston

Diana Ross – Diana Ross

Jacob Miller – Tenement Yard

Maxine Nightingale – Right Back Where We Started From

Steve Miller Band – Fly Like An Eagle

Thin Lizzy – Jailbreak

