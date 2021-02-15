Albums By The Year: 1976

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
1976 sure seems like just another great music year from this decade. Does it ever get bad? i guess we have no choice but to keep going until it does. Post your favorite albums of 1976!
Stevie Wonder – Songs In The Key Of Life
Joni Mitchell – Hejira
ABBA – Arrival
Ramones – Ramones
Marvin Gaye – i Want You
Heart – Dreamboat Annie
Led Zeppelin – Presence
Peter Tosh – Legalize It
Parliament – The Clones Of Dr. Funkenstein
The Residents – The Third Reich ‘n Roll
Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers
James Brown – Get Up Offa That Thing
Blondie – Blondie
Rose Royce – Car Wash soundtrack
Earth, Wind & Fire – Spirit
Toots & The Maytals – Reggae Got Soul
AC/DC – Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
Blue Öyster Cult – Agents Of Fortune
The Brothers Johnson – Look Out For #1
Boston – Boston
Diana Ross – Diana Ross
Jacob Miller – Tenement Yard
Maxine Nightingale – Right Back Where We Started From
Steve Miller Band – Fly Like An Eagle
Thin Lizzy – Jailbreak