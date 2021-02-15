Albums By The Year: 1976

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

1976 sure seems like just another great music year from this decade. Does it ever get bad? i guess we have no choice but to keep going until it does. Post your favorite albums of 1976!

1976 Stevie Wonder – Songs In The Key Of Life Joni Mitchell – Hejira ABBA – Arrival Ramones – Ramones Marvin Gaye – i Want You Heart – Dreamboat Annie Led Zeppelin – Presence Peter Tosh – Legalize It Parliament – The Clones Of Dr. Funkenstein The Residents – The Third Reich ‘n Roll Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers James Brown – Get Up Offa That Thing Blondie – Blondie Rose Royce – Car Wash soundtrack Earth, Wind & Fire – Spirit Toots & The Maytals – Reggae Got Soul AC/DC – Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap Blue Öyster Cult – Agents Of Fortune The Brothers Johnson – Look Out For #1 Boston – Boston Diana Ross – Diana Ross Jacob Miller – Tenement Yard Maxine Nightingale – Right Back Where We Started From Steve Miller Band – Fly Like An Eagle Thin Lizzy – Jailbreak [collapse]

