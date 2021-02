It’s official: on March 18th, we’ll live in a society.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League | Official Trailer | HBO Max – YouTube

Discuss the raw EDGE here. Superman’s wearing, if possible, an even darker outfit! Jared Leto looks like he just took a bite out of a rabbit before shooting his scene! Amy Adams looks visibly uncomfortable with having to be anywhere near this movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...