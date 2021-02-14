Valentine’s Double Feature: Day Thread, Film 1: Bride of Re-Animator

Welcome to the Valentine’s Day Open Thread Double Feature Extravaganza! Today, our first film is Bride of Re-Animator!

What is this film? Sequel to cult classic Re-Animator, wherein the dark humor is doubled-down to mixed results but the gore and effects are *chef’s kiss*. And as the title implies, a soft homage to Bride of Frankenstein.

Who is this for? Fans of horror-comedy, medical school rejects, the lovelorn, disembodied heads.

Fun Fact? Beloved Scream Queen Barbara Crampton, who starred in the first film, was advised against returning for the sequel by her agent for some reason.

