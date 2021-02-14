A Trek Through the Pages: Episode 2!

Hello fellow Avocados! ThoughtsThoughtsThoughts and myself (InnDEEEEEEEEEEED) are proud to bring to you the second episode of our podcast, A Trek Through the Pages. In this episode we read through the Peter David novel “Imzadi” about the early days of romance between Will Riker and Deanna Troi. There’s more this novel let’s us jump into so join us and have a listen!

https://open.spotify.com/embed-podcast/episode/51fqmJGxcqczTiPjw2wzab

WordPress hates me and won’t let me embed so here’s the Spotify link

