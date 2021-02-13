20th Anniversary of Valentine Night Thread

Valentine is a horror/slasher movie starring David Boreanaz, Denise Richards, Marley Shelton, Katherine Heigl, and Jessica Capshaw. The film was released on February 2nd, 2001. We are celebrating its 20th anniversary in tonight’s Night Thread.

If you are looking for a double feature of thrills and chills with your beloved this weekend, Valentine pairs well with My Bloody Valentine, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

What is your favorite holiday to gets the big screen horror treatment?

Drop a comment and let us know!

I hope everyone has a nice Valentine’s Day tomorrow.

Stay warm and stay safe!

